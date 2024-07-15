Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has found himself in hot water after reportedly being arrested for alleged drinking under the influence violation.

“Former USC wide receiver and current Minnesota Vikings star Jordan Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after being caught asleep at the wheel near LAX, authorities said Sunday,” wrote Los Angeles Daily News in a report.

The said incident took place last Friday night when a vehicle was spotted blocking lanes on the westbound Glen Anderson. When officers arrived at the scene, a man was found sleeping behind the wheel. Following a DUI investigation, Jordan Addison was arrested but was later released on Saturday.

This is not a good look on Addison, who is coming off a great rookie season with the Vikings. Moreover, this is not the first time since he turned pro that the former USC Trojans star wideout was cited by the authorities. It can be recalled that before the 2023 training camp, Addison was cited for going 140 miles per hour with his Lamborghini in a zone where the limit is only 55 MPH.

“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment, I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry,” Addison said in a statement following his citation at that time (h/t Paul of the Walsh Star Tribune).

It hasn't been that long since Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson died in a vehicular accident that also took the lives of his two former teammates in high school, so Addison should have shown better decision-making than that.

Social media reactions to Vikings receiver's alleged DUI allegation, arrest

People on social media naturally are not happy with Addison's actions, with many wondering why he did not just use a ride-hailing app to get where he wanted to instead of putting the lives of others by getting behind the wheel under the influence.

“Does he not know what happened to his teammate recently and why it happened?” said @ajcfootball.

“Please call and Uber guys.” – @sports_hub_1.

“Man bro your teammate just passed away from a drunk driver. Go out celebrate making it in life as much as you want but please don’t drive to a spot you know you’re gonna get messed up at just Uber and take the option away.” – @boardmanclutch.

“Why can’t these young receivers stay out of trouble” – @BlitzSM_.

“Just a crazy string of events recently for the Vikings. Can’t catch a break” – @camzIive.

“Bruh….these WRs are just f**king up colossally this offseason”- @somegaveall.

“Uber. It’s so simple and doesn’t risk the lives of the innocent.” – @PLVS_VLTRA_.

“The NFL needs to define consequences for this. Happens too often.” – @NextProScouts.

Jordan Addison's career with the Vikings

As mentioned, Addison is coming off a solid rookie campaign in the NFL. Selected 23rd overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Vikings, Addison finished the 2023 season as the second-leading wide receiver on the team in terms of receiving yards.

He racked up 911 receiving yards on 70 receptions and 108 targets. He also led his team in touchdowns with 10. Addison, who was signed by the Vikings to a four-year deal worth $13.73 million in 2023, had two games last season where he scored a couple of touchdowns, including in the Vikings' Week 7 22-17 victory at home over the San Francisco 49ers.