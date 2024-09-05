The Minnesota Vikings already have their fair share of injury headaches to deal with. For now, they will have to forego starting JJ McCarthy as their signal caller because of a tough season-ending ailment. Moreover, Kevin O'Connell also faced tough news before their Week 1 game against the New York Giants. Jordan Addison, a key member of their offense, has been experiencing some pain throughout the offseason. Will he be able to return?

It looks like the Vikings have gotten good at speeding up the injury recovery process for their players. Jordan Addison notably suffered a sprained ankle in the middle of August during one of the Kevin O'Connell-led practices. There was a lot of concern about how the offense would proceed because JJ McCarthy would also not be available. However, just days before their Week 1 clash with the Giants, the head honcho became the bearer of good news.

Addison might just be ready to suit up come the weekend. Coach O'Connell noted this possibility in his latest update, via Andrew Krammer of The Minnesota Star Tribune.

“We’d like to kind of progress him, hopefully to full participation by the end of the week. I think Jordan’s in a good spot. I feel pretty good about him making the game,” he declared.

How big of a loss would Jordan Addison be to the Vikings?

Save for Justin Jefferson, Addison is probably one of the scariest threats that Kevin O'Connell's receiving corps has to offer. Despite having just played one season in the pros, his numbers were quite insane. He got 70 receptions last season and gave the Vikings 911 receiving yards. The fact that he was only 89 yards away from a big 1,000-yard season is not the most impressive part. It was that he caught balls with an average gain of 13 yards. This is a big testament to how great he is at route running and keeping the ball intact on checkdowns.

With all of that said, not having him would be a fairly big loss. Jefferson will likely be the main target for air attacks when Addison won't be present which makes their offense quite predictable. Moreover, the Vikings also lose a lot of depth because of this. Brandon Powell will be their only slot wide receiver left which would be a tough task to handle given the amount of fatigue the position bears.

Just hold on, Vikings faithful. He might still be available come the Giants matchup.