As the Minnesota Vikings prepare to deploy their new-look offense, wide receiver Jordan Addison seemed in danger of missing Week 1. However, Addison's practice return should allow Vikings fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

The wide receiver was on the field on Monday taking part in pre-practice warmups, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. While it's not yet known exactly how much Addison will be involved, the Vikings' next injury update should provide more clarity.

Addison is working his way back from an ankle injury he picked up in early August. The wide receiver had to be carted off the field due to the injury. However, head coach Kevin O'Connell said he didn't expect him to be facing a long layoff.

It now appears that O'Connell's prediction has come true. Addison will need to ramp up his workload and be able to take hits before officially being active in Week 1. Still, his practice returns shows he has made steady progress and is on track to soon fully suit up.

Jordan Addison being fully healthy going into Week 1 would be a major boon for quarterback Sam Darnold. Already replacing Kirk Cousins, Darnold's leash was only lengthened by JJ McCarthy's season-ending injury. While Darnold will have Justin Jefferson to throw to, every team in the league will be prepared for one of the NFL's best.

Which is where Addison gets to work. As other teams focus on Jefferson, Addison gets to prove that he is a bonafide stud at receiver in his own right. As a rookie, he caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Minnesota is hoping Addison's numbers only go up entering his sophomore campaign. But the first step is being on the field. The wide receiver has gotten past that hurdle and will focus on continuing to rehab and being ready for Week 1.