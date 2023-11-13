Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs had a hilarious reaction to a fan singing "Higher" by Creed to his rushing touchdown.

Josh Dobbs had another impressive game for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, leading his team to a 27-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints. As we saw throughout the MLB postseason, “Higher” by rock band Creed became the official anthem for the World Series champion Texas Rangers, but the Vikings have also turned to their music throughout the 2023 campaign.

Kirk Cousins voiced last month that Creed's tunes helped turn Minny's season around and Dobbs, who is now QB1 after Cousins' season-ending injury, has also bought into the hype.

A fan sang “Higher” to Dobbs' rushing touchdown and the signal-caller had the perfect reaction:

I wish I could hit that note 😂 #skol https://t.co/dtAmAW448q — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) November 13, 2023

For what it's worth, this fan has gone viral on TikTok for singing “Higher” on many occasions. He didn't just do it for this Josh Dobbs touchdown. Regardless, it was hilarious, and the veteran QB clearly got a kick out of it, too.

Dobbs was 23 for 34 in Week 10 for 268 yards and a passing touchdown. He also ran for 44 yards, including that score above. The Vikings have now won five in a row, all without superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson. That may be the most impressive part.

Minnesota is second in the NFC North with a 6-4 record and it certainly looks like they're trending in the right direction. Jefferson is expected back soon after returning to practice last week and Josh Dobbs is proving to be the answer after he recently came over in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals.

Creed might not be making music anymore, but their most famous song has become even more popular within one NFL locker room.