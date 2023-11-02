The Rangers won their first World Series in franchise history on Wednesday night, and celebrated in style by blasting Creed in the clubhouse.

For the first time in their 63-year history, the Texas Rangers are world champions. The 2023 iteration of the Rangers finally got the job done, highlighting an epic road postseason with a 5-0 shutout of the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

Texas went an MLB postseason record 11-0 on the road en route to Arlington's first championship. And the team celebrated in style, blasting Creed in the clubhouse after the historic victory.

"Can you take me higher?" 🎵 The Rangers are celebrating their World Series title by singing some Creed 🗣️pic.twitter.com/GHqTR8m83s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2023

Clearly, the camaraderie between the MLB club and the famous American rock band goes both ways:

The Rangers won every game after Creed announced their reunion tour pic.twitter.com/pyvGdRnXKI — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 2, 2023

“It's unreal. I just can't count my blessings enough, to be part of this group, ownership, front office, this group of determined men that were so resilient all year,” manager Bruce Bochy said after winning his fourth ring.

Bochy became just the sixth MLB manager to accomplish the feat, joining Hall of Famers Joe McCarthy, Casey Stengel, Connie Mack, Walter Alston and Joe Torre.

Corey Seager comes through again

Despite the loss, Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen was exceptional, pitching a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Unsurprisingly, it was Corey Seager, the World Series MVP, who eventually broke through with a single through the open left side.

He would end up scoring the winning run two batters later after a Mitch Garver RBI single.

“It's just awesome. This is the vision right?” Seager mused afterwards. “It's a really special moment.”

At 1-0 in the ninth, the Rangers ensured the 48,511 spectators at Chase Field wouldn't have anything else to cheer about. Jonah Heim hit a two-run single in the top of the inning, before Marcus Semien crushed a two-run home run, scoring Heim and making it 5-0 for the road team.

THE DROUGHT IS OVER. THE TEXAS RANGERS ARE WORLD CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/kiAlMuf86B — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 2, 2023

“Everything I've ever worked for is for this moment,” Semien reflected. “Gallen was unbelievable tonight. But we came through. Once Corey got the first hit, everybody kind of woke up. Pitching was unbelievable.”

Josh Sborz pitched 2 1/3 innings to close out the contest, allowing just one hit in relief and striking out Ketel Marte for the final out of the 2023 World Series. Nathan Eovaldi was excellent again for Texas, pitching six scoreless innings of four hit, five strikeout baseball.

There are no longer six Major League Baseball franchises without a title. And after five stadiums, over 20 managers and 10,033 games, the Texas Rangers are finally on top of the baseball world.