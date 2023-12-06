The Minnesota Vikings have announced Josh Dobbs as its Week 14 starter, despite throwing four interceptions against the Bears.

Superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson is set to be back on the field in Week 14 after missing some time on injured reserve. Dobbs now has his full arsenal in place, with some talented pass catchers like Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings likely have Dobbs on a short leash, prepared to bench him if consistent turnovers continue.

Minnesota started the Dobbs era on a hot streak, winning its first two games with the veteran signal-caller. There have been on and off days for Dobbs and the Vikings since. They're still in the race to compete for a spot in the postseason, so every week counts. heading into Week 14, Minnesota stands as the No. 2 in the NFC North with a 6-6 record.

The Vikings traded for Dobbs after longtime starter Kirk Cousins tore his achilles. Since he's been up north, Dobbs has recorded 832 passing yards, eight total touchdowns, and five interceptions.

He seems to be equipped to lead this team, with the game against Chicago looking more like a fluke than his previous successes. Minnesota has five games remaining on its schedule, three of which are divisional matchups. With a healthy offense around him, O'Connell will be able to fully evaluate Dobbs and his future with the Vikings.