Green Bay edged closer to the NFL Playoffs with their NFC North win over the Lions with the Bears helping by beating the Vikings.

The Green Bay Packers improved their record to 5-6 with a 29-22 Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions. The Packers are looking to make the NFL Playoffs during a tight NFC North race. Green Bay might be able to squeeze into the postseason thanks to the Bears' win over the Vikings.

The Packers have an increased chance to make the Playoffs after Week 12

Green Bay's odds of making it into the postseason increased by 5% after Chicago's 12-10 Monday night victory over Minnesota, per a simulation run by Acme Packing Company, an SB Nation site. The race for the Wild Card spot in the NFC North is up in the air, as all teams except Detroit are close together.

The Vikings currently sit in second place in the division, but their loss against the Bears allowed the Packers to edge closer to the top. Green Bay is now only one win behind Minnesota, who has a record of 6-6.

The Bears were not expected to be in the running for the Playoffs, but if they can go on a hot streak, they could give Green Bay and Minnesota a run for their money. Chicago is 4-8 after Monday's win.

Caleb Love is doing a fine job leading the Packers in his first season as Green Bay's starting QB. In Thursday's startling win, Love threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns. The Packers prevailed despite having fewer total yards of offense than the Lions.

Furthermore, Green Bay's defense was huge after they forced three Detroit fumbles. If the Packers continue to play the way they did on Thanksgiving, fans can remain optimistic about an NFL Playoffs birth.