The Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons meet up in Week 14, and a reunion is set for Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins. The former wide receiver-quarterback duo will be across the field from each other for the first time in their respective careers Sunday at 1 PM ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jefferson, who began his NFL career in 2020 as Cousins' primary pass catcher next to Adam Thielen, heaped praise over his former QB ahead of the huge NFC matchup, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports and Pro Football Talk.

“[J]ust seeing him, and seeing his day-to-day routine, seeing how he comes to work every day, and how he’s on the playbook, how he’s studying hard every single day, how he’s so much into the book — I love that about him,” Jefferson said. “And just his work ethic, and just him as a person is great, always. It’s always great to have a quarterback that you can joke around with and be yourself with and just to have his locker right next to mine, and talk to him every single day, and be with him every single day — it was definitely a great experience.”

Jefferson hauled in 392 passes for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns while Cousins played in Minnesota. The pair was one of the most lethal that the NFL had to offer, especially during their 13-4 campaign in 2022.

Vikings' Justin Jefferson set for monster stat line in Week 14

Jefferson has found another rhythm with Sam Darnold since Cousins' departure, but he's also happy that his former quarterback has gotten a new opportunity.

“I feel like it worked out both ways,” Jefferson said. “Just seeing it on my side and seeing how excited he is with being in Atlanta and having that new start, it seems like he’s enjoying it very well. And then on this end, we’re 10-2 and we have a new quarterback that we’re confident in — somebody that’s a leader that can fill in that spot. So, I feel like it worked out both ways.”

The Vikings and Jefferson are eager to remain atop the NFC, while Cousins will look to put on a show with the added motivation against his former franchise.