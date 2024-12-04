The Minnesota Vikings have been one of the best surprises of the 2024 NFL season. Most NFL fans and analysts discounted the Vikings as the odd team out in the NFC North during the preseason. Now, the Vikings are 10-2 heading into Week 14 and are in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt. Minnesota will likely make the playoffs, and they still have a good chance of winning the NFC North and could even secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Next up for the Vikings is a revenge game of sorts against Kirk Cousins and the Falcons. Atlanta is in the driver's seat in the NFC South and will bring everything they have against the Vikings on Sunday.

This matchup looks like an easy win on paper for the Vikings, but nothing is ever easy in the NFL.

Do the Vikings have what it takes to take care of what looks like an inferior opponent on Sunday? Or will Kirk Cousins get revenge on his old team once and for all?

Below we will explore three Vikings bold predictions ahead of their Week 14 matchup against Kirk Cousins and the Falcons.

Sam Darnold shreds the Falcons in an epic QB duel

The resurgence of QB Sam Darnold has been one of the main reasons why the Vikings are so successful in 2024.

Darnold is in the middle of a career season. He has already thrown for a career-high 23 touchdowns and is set his highest career mark in passing yards this season, likely breaking his personal best against the Falcons. This is all true with five games still to play.

Darnold may not admit it, but he will likely be feeling some unique pressure heading into this game. The history between Kirk Cousins and the Vikings will be a major storyline this week surrounding this game. It is hard to imagine that there isn't a small part of Sam Darnold that wants to prove that he is the better QB.

I believe that Darnold has already proven that the Vikings were wise to cut ties with Cousins. But Darnold will reaffirm that belief with a great performance against the Falcons.

My prediction: Darnold will throw for at least 350 passing yards and multiple touchdowns against the Falcons. This is impressive because Darnold's single-game passing yards record is 341. I can see him setting a personal best against a weak secondary in a huge game. If the Vikings can get this kind of performance out of Darnold, they are almost guaranteed to win this game.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson hauls in his first touchdown receptions in weeks

The Viking are blessed to have Justin Jefferson on the team.

Jefferson has logged five-straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. He is a truly special talent at the wide receiver position and earned the massive contract extension he signed with Minnesota this offseason.

Jefferson has hauled in 68 receptions for 1,038 yards and five touchdowns through 12 games played. He is pacing towards one of his best career seasons in the NFL.

If Darnold does have the big game that I am predicting, Jefferson will be a big part of it. I believe that Darnold and Jefferson will lean on each other throughout this game, keeping the chains moving and connecting on a ton of big plays.

My prediction: Justin Jefferson will be the main beneficiary of Sam Darnold's incredible performance against the Falcons. Jefferson will log at least 125 receiving yards. More importantly, he will find the end zone for the first time since October 20th against the Lions.

Kirk Cousins in sacked several times in revenge game against Vikings

It is no secret that the Vikings have a frightening defense. Falcons QB Kirk Cousins knows this from his years in Minnesota, but he has never played against a squad quite like this one.

Vikings DC Brian Flores is coaching some inspired football this season. His aggressive defensive scheme has been difficult for opposing QBs to parse, resulting in a ton of sacks. In fact, the Vikings are a top five unit in the NFL when it comes to sacking the opposing QB.

Cousins is not nearly as mobile as he was earlier in his career. I believe this will be a huge problem for Atlanta on Sunday and could cost them the game.

My prediction: The Vikings defense will sack Kirk Cousins at least five times on Sunday. Atlanta's only hope of staying on schedule on offense is to come up with some answers to Minnesota's enigmatic defense. Other teams have solved the puzzle this season, but I don't believe Atlanta is up to the task.