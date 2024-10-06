Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets dropped to 2-3 on the season after a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Alongside their defeat, Rodgers came away from the game with a worrying injury.

The quarterback told reporters that he had a low ankle sprain, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. His leg was rolled up on and his ankle pinned underneath him in the third quarter. However, he played through until the final whistle.

New York and Minnesota kicked off the Week 5 action, playing overseas in London. The Jets got out to a slow start, as the Vikings scored 17 unanswered points. New York battled back, cutting the lead to just three, 20-17, with six minutes remaining in the game. However, it wouldn't be enough, as a late Minnesota field goal put the game out of reach.

Rodgers completed 29-of-54 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. One of his picks was returned 63 yards for a touchdown. It also marked the first time Rodgers has thrown an interception since Week 1, and his first multiple interception game in New York.

The Jets need to regroup in a hurry. While it's still early, their playoff hopes are slipping away with every loss. However, if Rodgers were to miss any serious time, those postseason dreams would immediately go up in smoke.

Over the first five weeks of the season, Rodgers has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,093 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Still, even with Rodgers at the helm, the Jets rank 30th in the league, averaging 247.6 yards per game.

The first step will be ensuring Aaron Rodgers' health. But the fact that he played through the game should be a good sign. As should New York having an extra day of rest. But once Rodgers returns under center, the Jets must find their next gear and put things offensively to become a true playoff contender.