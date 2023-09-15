In a Week 2 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings, the former emerged victorious 34-28. It was an incredible performance by Jalen Hurts and Co. as they defeated the Vikings comfortably and wreaked havoc on their defense.

Jalen Hurts threw for 193 yards on 18-for-23 completions along with a touchdown and an interception. However, it was the Eagles' rushing game that made the difference. Star running back, D'Andre Swift rushed for 175 yards on 28 carries and also scored one touchdown. Meanwhile, wide receiver DeVonta Smith recorded 131 receiving yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

On the other hand, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an incredible game of his own. He threw 364 yards, on 31-for-44 passing, and passed for four touchdowns. Justin Jefferson registered 159 receiving yards on 11 receptions. Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, as could only rush for 28 yards on eight carries.

Vikings safety Josh Metellus said after the game that the Eagles repeatedly torched Minnesota's defense with the same play on the ground, mostly at the hand of Jalen Hurts and Swift, per Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune.

“They ran the same play — gun near. They’re just rolling, going straight uphill, not bouncing anything. It’s just a mentality.”

With this win, the Eagles are now 2-0. They opened their 2023 campaign with a 25-20 road win against the New England Patriots in Foxborough. The current NFC champions will look to make it back to the Super Bowl. As for the Vikings, they are now on a two-game losing skid and will have to prepare well for their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.