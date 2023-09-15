In a thrilling game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning NFC champions emerged victorious 34-28. On a night when Kirk Cousins had Minnesota's passing game clicking, wide receiver Justin Jefferson fumbled a potential win away, leaving fans disappointed.

Jefferson caught a 30-yard pass from Cousins in the second quarter, taking the Vikings to the one-yard line. A touchdown was within easy grasp, but Jefferson fumbled as he tried for the end zone, resulting in a touchback that cost Minnesota at least six points.

Jefferson was typically dominant against Philly otherwise, finishing with 11 receptions for 159 yards. Still, he couldn't help but take blame for the Vikings' loss in the postgame locker room.

“I'm putting it a lot on myself,” he said. “Fumbling in the end zone like that when we need points and we're driving and having that momentum. I was telling my teammates that's on me and it won't happen again.”

For the Eagles, Jalen Hurts threw for 193 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 18-of-23 passing. Running back D'Andre Swift rushed for 175 yards on 28 carries, plus one touchdown. Cousins, meanwhile, threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns.

The Vikings have now opened the season with back-to-back losses. They have to get their act together if they have any hopes of making the playoffs. Minnesota's next test will come in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. They will now face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 on 24th September.