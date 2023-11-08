The Minnesota Vikings apparently will have to soldier on without the services of their star receiver Justin Jefferson.

The Minnesota Vikings are currently coming off of one of the most surprising wins of the NFL season, throwing newly acquired quarterback Joshua Dobbs into the fire against the Atlanta Falcons and emerging with an impressive road victory. Dobbs was electric in the win over the Falcons despite not being very familiar with his teammates or the Vikings system, and Minnesota fans are hoping that the team can move forward with new life despite the Achilles injury to Kirk Cousins.

Another star who has been injured for the Vikings is wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury and is now eligible to be removed from the injured reserve list; however, the current indication is that Jefferson won't be quite healthy enough to take the field for the Vikings' next game against the New Orleans Saints, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media (via Myles Simmons of NBC Sports).

Surprisingly, the Vikings have been able to reel off four wins in a row without the services of their best player, and the winning continued on Sunday in Atlanta despite the question marks at quarterback following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury.

After starting out the season with three straight losses, Minnesota now miraculously sits above .500 at 5-4, and now will have a Joshua Dobbs who will be more familiar with his teammates and the system, despite how impressive he looked even without that basic knowledge. The Vikings and Saints are scheduled to kick things off on November 12 at 1:00 PM ET from Minnesota.