Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson could get a massive contract extension this offseason which would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, but a paternity lawsuit filed by his ex, Andrea Galea, could take a big chunk of that deal.
“NFL star Justin Jefferson is facing a paternity lawsuit in New Jersey, where the Minnesota Vikings receiver is being accused of pressuring the child's mother to get an abortion,” the Daily Mail’s Alex Raskin reported on Wednesday. “Jefferson and his ex-girlfriend, Andrea Galea, filed counter claims against each other last month in Essex County (New Jersey) Family Court. Those filings have since been obtained by DailyMail.com.”
The report goes on to say that Jefferson and Galea first became “romantically involved” in 2019 when they were both at LSU. The baby in question was born in late December 2023.
The Justin Jefferson paternity lawsuit filed by Andrea Galea has her seeking a paternity test, financial support, and healthcare coverage. The Vikings wideout’s countersuit is also asking for a paternity test as well as “an injunction against Galea to prevent her from sharing information about the child.”
These dueling lawsuits come as Jefferson is on the verge of a potentially history-making contract extension. After putting up the most receiving yards ever (5,899) through a player’s first four NFL seasons, the WR is looking to become the highest-paid player at his position and any position outside of quarterback the league has ever seen.
Currently, the Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill is the highest-paid pass-catcher ever at $30 million per season, while San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is the highest-paid defensive player ever at $34 million per year.
The next Justin Jefferson contract could eclipse both of those deals. The No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has earned $13.2 million in the league to date.