The Minnesota Vikings are surprisingly 2-0, thanks in large part to superstar wideout Justin Jefferson playing like a Hall-of-Famer. However, the LSU alum's availability for the Vikings' Week 3 game against the Houston Texans was up in the air when he suffered a quadriceps injury this past Sunday.

However, Jefferson confirmed that he'll play, via ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

“Asked Justin Jefferson if he’s playing Sunday vs. Texans,” Seifert said. “‘Yeah, for sure [Jefferson said].' Says his quad feels ‘great' and he’s working daily with medical staff to make sure it feels ‘fantastic' by Sunday.”

Jefferson was limited in practice on Thursday, via RotoWire.

“Jefferson maintained his activity level from Wednesday's session as he tends to the bruised right quadriceps that he picked up late in the third quarter of this past Sunday's win against the 49ers,” the outlet reported. “Both the wide receiver and coach Kevin O'Connell have expressed optimism in the meantime that the injury isn't serious, but Jefferson now has just one more session this week to prove his health ahead the weekend. In the end, Jefferson appears destined to have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Texans.”

Jefferson has eight catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns on the year, the latter of which is tied for the league lead. The 2020 first-round pick will look to build on his momentum despite his “questionable” injury status.

Justin Jefferson is a vital piece to the Vikings' puzzle

Minnesota wasn't expected to contend with Sam Darnold under center this year, but the former New York Jet has had a career renaissance up north. A key part of that is Jefferson, who's easily the best skill-position player that Darnold's worked with consistently.

Whether it's Kirk Cousins or Darnold, Jefferson will dominate defenses, and his presence alone gives the Vikings a chance to win every week.