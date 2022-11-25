Published November 25, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

One of the weirder quirks in the NFL lately was Kirk Cousins’ struggles during prime-time games. For some reason, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback would struggle when he would play in nationally televised games. Against the Patriots on Thanksgiving, though, Cousins completely destroying this narrative with his pin-point passing.

Naturally, the Vikings were hyped up after their resounding win over Bill Belichick’s squad. Head coach Kevin O’Connell was clearly fired up un the locker room, but he made sure to credit Kirk Cousins’ performance. The coach also referenced the narrative around Cousins’ “struggles”. Here’s the video of O’Connell’s speech, courtesy of Minnesota’s official Twitter account.

Kevin O’Connell: “Last time I checked, that game started at 7:25. That makes it a primetime football game. Your quarterback (Kirk Cousins) went 30 of 37 for 299 and three touchdowns.”

Cousins teamed up with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in arguably his best performance this season for the Vikings. The QB methodically picked apart the Patriots defense, finding every hole in the defense that his receivers exploited. After a humiliating loss to the Cowboys, it’s great to see this team bounce back in resounding fashion.

Much has been made about Jefferson, Cousins, and the team’s defense leading the way this season. However, it’s also worth noting how great Kevin O’Connell has been for the Vikings’ locker room. After the toxicity-filled final years of Mike Zimmer, O’Connell has been a breath of fresh air for this team.

The Vikings are now looking to finish this season strong. A first-round bye looks very possible for this team, especially with the Eagles looking shaky as of late.