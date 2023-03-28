In recent weeks, a major topic of discussion regarding the Minnesota Vikings has been their reluctance to shell out a contract extension to quarterback Kirk Cousins. In fact, the only finance-based decisions made between the two parties took place in the form of a restructuring of the final year of his current deal.

With this, the veteran will find himself trying to earn a new payday during the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

When discussing Kirk Cousins’ current contractual situation with the Vikings, head coach Kevin O’Connell stated that he’s looking to help the four-time Pro-Bowler put forth one of, if not the best season of his already impressive career.

“I’m just excited for Year 2 for him in this offseason… My goal is for 2023 to be one of the best seasons of his career and when that happens it’s going to be a great thing for the Vikings,” said O’Connell, as transcribed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport via Twitter.

Heading into his 12 season in the league, Kirk Cousins is seemingly being forced to bet on himself as he searches for a new contract.

The 34-year-old has tried to lock up a deal with the Vikings this offseason and even showed a willingness to sign somewhat of a “discount” offer, as per a report by The Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer. Alas, all signs point to him playing out the upcoming season with no guarantees beyond that.

Through 17 games played in 2022, Cousins registered 4,547 passing yards and 31 total touchdowns and finished with a quarterback rating of 92.5.