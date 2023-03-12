Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Kirk Cousins signed a one-year extension with the Minnesota Vikings prior to the 2022 season. But once his deal runs out after 2023, the Vikings don’t seem very keen on another Cousins extension.

The Vikings have had extension talks with Cousins, but nothing is imminent, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. If things continue to trend as they are, Minnesota is prepared for Cousins to play out the final year of his deal before hitting free agency.

Cousins is set to earn over $30 million in 2023. The Vikings have been clearing tons of cap space, even releasing long-time wide receiver Adam Thielen. There have been talks of the Vikings even trading Dalvin Cook. While his free agency doesn’t come for another season, Cousins could eventually become another cap causality for the Vikings.

However, outside of just the cap numbers, Cousins hasn’t seen much playoff success in Minnesota. The Vikings have made the postseason twice since his arrival in 2018. Last season, the Vikings had their best regular season record under Cousins at 13-4. Still, Minnesota lost in the first-round of the playoffs.

Despite those late-season struggles, Kirk Cousins has been productive statistically for the Vikings. Over 80 games, Cousins has thrown for 20,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. He is behind just Fran Tarkenton and Tommy Kramer for the franchise records in passing yards and TDs.

Cousins has been an essential figure for the Vikings these past couple of seasons. They have had success with him. But as they look to crunch the numbers, and make a deeper postseason run, Minnesota may no longer covet Cousins under center.