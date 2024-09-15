Despite having a huge performance and being a big reason why the Minnesota Vikings took down the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, Justin Jefferson didn't come away unscathed. The All-Pro receiver sustained a quad contusion, the medical term for a “charley horse” or sometimes referred to as “dead leg.”

For professional athletes, it can be a much more severe injury than what normal humans experience while seated on our couches or lying in bed. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told the media after the game that the injury is “hopefully” day-to-day, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Recap of Jefferson, Vikings' Week 2 win over the 49ers

Jefferson finished the game with four receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown, which includes a huge 97-yard touchdown on a play action pass from Sam Darnold. Last season, Darnold operated as the backup behind Brock Purdy. The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft outdueled his former teammate in the 23-17 win with 268 passing yards, two touchdowns and an INT.

The difference in the game could've been an errant pass by Purdy deep in their own territory. While down six points in the middle of the third quarter, Purdy tried to squeeze one over the middle to Kyle Juszczyk, but the ball was inaccurate and tipped into the arms of the Vikings safety Josh Metellus, who was pushed out of bounds at the San Francisco 10-yard line. On the next play, Darnold connected for a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Nailor.

Another turnover, this one on downs, happened on a huge drive where the 49ers stalled out at the Vikings' two-yard line. The 15-play, 88-yard drive that ate up over nine minutes resulted in no points. From there, Jefferson connected on his 97-yard touchdown two plays later, demoralizing the 49ers.

Jefferson now has over 400 career catches and more than 6,000 career receiving yards.