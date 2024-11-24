Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold gutted through the end of Sunday's dramatic 30-27 overtime victory against the Chicago Bears, returning to the field after briefly leaving with a foot injury in the fourth quarter. His head coach, Kevin O'Connell, used a simple system to see how he was feeling.

“When Darnold went back in, O’Connell said he asked Darnold if he was above a 6 on a scale of 1-10,” the Minnesota Star Tribune's Ben Goessling posted on X. “Darnold gave a thumbs up. O’Connell asked again if Darnold was above an 8. Darnold gave another thumbs-up. And then I think he said, ‘Stop asking,’ O’Connell said.”

The breakout QB was clearly in some discomfort during the final stretch of this NFC North matchup after Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter landed on his ankle area. He was already nursing a foot injury in the lead-up to this game. In spite of everything, Darnold executed a game-winning drive in OT. He connected with Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson for clutch 20-plus yard receptions to set up the decisive 29-yard field goal, showing no signs of vulnerability in Soldier Field.

The dogged performance inches the Vikings (9-2) closer to the playoffs and keeps them one game behind the Detroit Lions for first place in the division and conference. It also should raise his free agent market value a bit more. The rejuvenated signal-caller threw for 330 passing yards and two touchdowns without recording an interception.

Darnold's strong showing is delightful news to the members of Skol Nation who might have been feeling anxious after seeing him collect six turnovers in the last three weeks. Kevin O'Connell possesses one of the best offensive minds in the NFL today, though, and he once again constructed a game plan that accentuated his QB's strengths.

Do the Vikings have the right formula to survive the NFC?

With a good working rapport, and apparently an effective line of communication, Darnold and O'Connell are leading a Vikings offense that is significantly better than many anticipated. It also helps when Aaron Jones rushes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota is not playing its best brand of football, but it is finding ways to survive. That sentence might be a nauseous reminder for fans who recall the 2022-23 team that owned an 11-0 record in one-possession games but lost to Daniel Jones and the New York Giants in the playoffs, 31-24. O'Connell and the Vikings are intent on flipping the script this season, however.

They get back at it when the Arizona Cardinals (6-4) enter U.S. Bank Stadium next Sunday afternoon. Hopefully by then, Sam Darnold's foot issue will not register on the pain scale at all.