The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for an important divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears in Week 12. Minnesota will enter the matchup on a three-game winning streak, but they will still need to stay on their toes. Thankfully, the Vikings received an optimistic injury update on starting quarterback Sam Darnold ahead of the game.

Darnold has been nursing a foot injury that has questioned his availability, as he was limited in Wednesday's practice. However, he was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday and is tracking to play against the Bears on Sunday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Sam Darnold previously landed on the Vikings' injury report for Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans with a right hand ailment. Yet, he was able to suit up and provide stout production. Darnold threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns in Minnesota's 23-13 win. Hopefully, he will not experience any setbacks in his foot injury recovery going into Week 12's Chicago matchup.

ClutchPoints' Shane Shoemaker wrote four Vikings bold predictions for their Bears test, one of which included another solid Darnold performance.

“Despite the hand issue, Darnold performed well against Tennessee, completing 20-of-32 passes for 246 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding any interceptions. However, he still leads the league in turnovers with 14, including a lost fumble last week,” Shoemaker began.

“Facing a Bears defense that has forced five fumbles and recorded nine interceptions this season, predicting a turnover-free game from Darnold is bold. Still, we’re calling for him to finish with 230 passing yards, at least one touchdown, and zero turnovers.”

If Darnold's health stays good, he is poised to do well against Chicago. However, the Bears will not let him and the Vikings get off easy. The Windy City squad is on a four-game losing streak and is desperate for momentum.

Can Minnesota gain the upper hand in this NFC North matchup?