Published November 16, 2022

By Blake Lovell · 3 min read

We’ve reached Week 11 in the NFL and fantasy football, and there could be some interesting quarterback choices to make with Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, and Tom Brady on a bye. That brings us to the Week 11 start ’em sit ’em quarterbacks list for fantasy football.

Which players should be slotted in which group?

Here’s the fantasy football start ’em sit ’em quarterbacks list for Week 11.

Week 11 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Jones only has two top-10 fantasy football finishes this season, but he provides solid upside with his ability to run the ball. That makes his Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions an appealing one. The Lions have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season (23.7 per game), and Justin Fields just racked up 147 yards on the ground against them in Week 10. Obviously, it’s a stretch to think Jones will hit that same mark, but since Detroit has allowed 27 or more points in all but two games this season, he should get in on the scoring action one way or another.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

The matchup against the Dallas Cowboys seemed brutal in Week 10, yet Aaron Rodgers produced his first top-10 finish of the season with 224 passing yards and three touchdowns. This week, it’s a Thursday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans, who allow the fourth-most fantasy points at the position (20.2 points per game). Tennessee is one of the best in the NFL against the run, so Rodgers should get plenty of opportunities to keep his momentum going.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

It was volume that allowed Cousins to finish QB16 last week against the Buffalo Bills, as he threw 50 times for 357 yards and a touchdown while throwing two interceptions. Now, it’s a matchup with the aforementioned Cowboys after their struggles against the Packers. The most important factor is that the game is in Minnesota, where Cousins has finished in the top 12 in fantasy football in every game played there this season. Given the weapons at his disposal, start Cousins in this pass-happy offense.

Week 11 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos

Only the Lions allow more fantasy points to quarterbacks than the Las Vegas Raiders, who happen to be the Week 11 opponent for Wilson and the Broncos. So, why is Wilson in the sit category? Because it’s impossible to trust him, even against the team he scored three touchdowns against in Week 4 (QB3, his highest finish of the season). Keep in mind that the Denver offense notched just 12 first downs in that game and were 3-of-11 on third down, so it’s not like it was a dominant performance aside from the touchdowns. If you don’t have better options, the matchup is at least in Wilson’s favor. But if you’ve watched this offense this season, you know Wilson is one of the riskiest plays in fantasy football each week.

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

This one is pretty simple. The Denver Broncos have allowed the least points to opposing quarterbacks this season (10.8 points per game) and have the best scoring defense in the NFL (16.6 points per game). Betting on Carr — the QB18 in fantasy — to break through in a road matchup is quite a proposition. Even with Davante Adams on the field, Carr is a sit in Week 11.

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons

The Desmond Ridder era could be on the horizon for the Falcons, especially considering Mariota’s recent struggles in this offense. It’s more than just about the numbers for Mariota, it’s actually watching the offense and seeing all the miscommunication and errant throws to his targets. The Chicago Bears have been in the middle of the pack in terms of points allowed at the position (16.5 points per game, 17th in the NFL), but it’s the accuracy issues and lack of positive momentum that make Mariota in a sit in this game.