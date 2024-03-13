Quarterback Kirk Cousins secured the bag on Tuesday, signing a huge four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. That ends his long tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, where he became a beloved figure.
On Wednesday morning, Cousins took the chance to thank the franchise and their fanbase for all the special moments with a farewell video:
Thank you Minnesota.
Love,
Turner, Cooper, Julie and Kirk pic.twitter.com/DuRrIvDYSl
— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 13, 2024
You can just tell how much Cousins loves the Vikings and his time in Minnesota will never be forgotten.
Kirk Cousins' Vikings tenure
After starting his career with the Washington Redskins at the time, Cousins signed a fully guaranteed $84 million deal with the Vikings in 2018 as a free agent. He was the starter ever since and was in the midst of a fantastic 2023 season before tearing his Achilles. Cousins took the team to the playoffs three times, compiling a 1-2 record. In 2022, he led them to a 13-4 regular season record.
Minnesota made it clear they wanted to keep Cousins, but negotiations didn't go as planned and the Falcons emerged as a suitor, even giving the signal-caller a $50 million signing bonus, too. After the deal was done, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensash spoke on Cousins' departure:
“After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk Cousins and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings. Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him, his wife, Julie, and their children all the best.
Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position. We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship.”
The Vikings ended up signing Sam Darnold to a one-year contract and it looks like he'll be QB1 in 2024. Best of luck to Kirk Cousins in Atlanta.