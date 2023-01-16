The Minnesota Vikings were one-and-done in the 2023 NFL postseason. Despite a 13-4 record, they allowed the New York Giants — whom they beat just weeks ago — to come into their home and take the win in Wild Card Weekend by a score of 31-24. Kirk Cousins didn’t sugarcoat the sadness of the defeat.

Cousins had a fine performance, tallying 273 passing yards and three total touchdowns while completing 31 of his 39 pass attempts, but he couldn’t keep up with Daniel Jones and the Giants offense. he said that the loss to the Giants is the “toughest loss” of his career, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

“Thirteen wins, I haven’t really sniffed that before,” said Cousins, whose next most winningest season is 10 wins. “And just the fact that the group, the Garretts and the Alexes that … are free agents that are not guaranteed to be back, I think it’s hard to walk off the field.” His references to center Garrett Bradbury and running back Alexander Mattison show that this season was important when it came to making a deep playoff run.

The Vikings had a solid first season under new head coach Kevin O’Connell, winning a lot of close games and pulling off one of the best comebacks in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts. Justin Jefferson remains elite but Minnesota will now have to put in a lot of work in order to become a real title contender.