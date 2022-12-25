By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings are 12-3 after snagging a Week 16 win against the New York Giants. The 61-yard, game-winning kick from Greg Joseph was the longest of his career and it came at just the right time. All season long, the Vikings have squeaked out wins and are near the top of the NFC standings because of it.

The Vikings’ ability to win close games is officially on a level never before seen in the NFL. “Minnesota is 11-0 in one-possession games this season, the most wins in one-score games in a season in NFL history,” notes Anthony Holzman-Escareno of NFL.com.

The Vikings have a point differential of just five points, which is typically what teams at the .500 level gave. They have won some wild games, most notably their epic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts. Their only win of the season that came by multiple scores was in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

With stars like Justin Jefferson, Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Cook, Kirk Cousins and T.J. Hockenson, the Vikings have established themselves as a strong team in their first season under new head coach Kevin O’Connell.

However, many doubt that the Vikings will be able to win in the playoffs due to all their narrow victories. Nearly getting blown out by the Colts provides a key argument that they still can’t stack up with the best of the best, as does their blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC North champions will be eager to prove the doubters wrong.