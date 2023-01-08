By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

Justin Jefferson reached quite an impressive feat in the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 18 road game against the Chicago Bears.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell decided to bench the team’s regular starters on offense for the second half. For Jefferson, he finished with four receptions for 35 receiving yards in the divisional contest.

Jefferson did manage to make history during his time on the field in the first half, as he became the sixth player ever to record at least 1,800 receiving yards in a single season, joining the likes of Pro Football Hall of Fame wideouts Calvin Johnson and Jerry Rice.

Overall, Jefferson’s regular season has come to an end after 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards logged – both of which currently lead the NFL. The third-year wide receiver also tallied eight receiving touchdowns over 17 games played in the campaign.

It sure will be noteworthy to see whether Jefferson did enough to at the least garner a few votes for the 2022 NFL MVP award. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who recorded 145 receptions and 1,947 receiving yards last season, picked up a mere one vote for the 2021 NFL MVP honor.

For now, the reigning NFC North champions will soon turn their attention to the NFC wild-card round.