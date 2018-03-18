The Minnesota Vikings have been declared the official winner of the Kirk Cousins Sweepstakes after both sides recently agreed to a three-year, $84 million deal which is fully guaranteed. Aside from the lucrative contract, it is easy to see why Cousins chose the Vikings.

Not only do the Vikings already possess a stable of weapons around him to go with a formidable defense, but they also happen to play indoors the majority of the season. During an appearance on PFT Live, Cousins admitted that the prospect of playing in an enclosed environment like the U.S. Bank Stadium also played a role in his decision:

“That point that you’re making is one of the many on a long list of reasons why Minnesota made a lot of sense,” Cousins said. “I do think the statistics show that it’s favorable to play indoors consistently. I do see it as a competitive advantage not only as a quarterback throwing the football but when your defense is able to use that noise to their advantage and trap the sound and hopefully make it tough on an opposing offense. I do see a major home-field advantage at U.S. Bank Stadium. I think the stats show that. I look forward to being a part of that. One of the many positives of being a Viking.”

While it is difficult to gauge just how much weather can influence an individual’s performance, it is safe to assume that any athlete would prefer to play under moderate conditions, especially during the winter part of the season. As a result, Cousins took that into consideration when making his decision. The Vikings are guaranteed nine indoor games with the Detroit Lions also in the NFC North, including the eight home games they play at home.

Aside from the weather, there is also a noise factor that must be considered when discussing home-field advantages. Avid football fans know it is best to be loud when their team is on defense that way they can hope to distort the opposing team’s play-calling process. With the Vikings now in Super Bowl or bust mode, it is clear that Cousins will take every advantage he can get moving forward.