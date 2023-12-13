Kirk Cousins updated his rehab progress in a chat with Eli and Peyton Manning.

The Minnesota Vikings are just two games behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North despite losing their quarterback and leader Kirk Cousins for the year to a torn Achilles injury.

The Vikings made the call to switch to Nick Mullens over Joshua Dobbs after a low-scoring affair vs. the Vegas Raiders. The Vikings are set to take on the Jake Browning-led Bengals this weekend, and Justin Jefferson could return from an injury scare.

Lost in the shuffle has been Cousins' rehab and return prospects. The ex-Michigan State Spartans field general spoke out on the Manningcast show episode published this week.

Cousins: “(Rehab is) Going Well”

Cousins sat down with brothers Eli and Peyton Manning on the ‘Manningcast' broadcast of the Titans vs. Dolphins game on Monday night.

He shared his thoughts on the game as it progressed and also shared an update on his rehab path and progress.

“It's going well. One day at a time,” Cousins said.

“They told me that the rehab would be like the stock market where you're in a general trend up but some days are better than others.

“I joke with them that since surgery it's been a bull market. I'm just getting better every day and kind of waiting for that bear market and it hasn't happened yet.”

Bengals, Vikings Set to Face Off

The Vikings' game Sunday is scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have also kept their heads above water without their starting quarterback as Browning has flashed superstar potential in his last few quarters.

The Vikings will rely on a strong defense that shut out the Raiders last week and held the Bears to 12 points the previous week.