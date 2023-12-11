Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson suffered a scary injury on Sunday but the latest update is that he could play vs the Bengals in Week 15.

The latest Justin Jefferson injury update after the superstar wide receiver left the Minnesota Vikings' ugly 3-0 Week 14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders (and went to the hospital) with a scary-sounding chest injury, is that Jefferson is day-to-day and could play in Week 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell says WR Justin Jefferson is ‘day-to-day, hopefully with a good chance of playing with us in Cincinnati.'” The Athletic's Vikings beat writer Alec Lewis reported on Monday.

Prior to this latest Justin Jefferson injury update, Vikings fans (and fantasy football managers) were on pins and needles waiting to hear more about Jefferson's condition. The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year just got back after missing seven games with a hamstring injury only to leave the Week 14 games early in the second quarter with a chest injury.

Now, though, it sounds like Jefferson could be back in action when the Vikings take on the Bengals in Week 15. The team was extra cautious with the WR's hamstring injury due to the potential long-term effects on the speedy wideout. However, with a chest injury, it is more likely a safety and pain tolerance issue rather than a structural problem.

The Vikings currently sit all along in sixth place in the NFC with a firm hold on that Wild Card position. However, if the Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants on Monday Night Football, they will jump into a tie for that spot. All this is to say that after the ugly 3-0 win this weekend, the Vikings truly needs their star pass-catcher as the season goes down the home stretch.