The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge 2023 season. They won the NFC North last season but a swift exit from the playoffs confirmed the beliefs of many fans that they are not a truly elite team. Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and company have a ton of doubters to prove wrong.

The Vikings' next opportunity to prepare for the season against an opponent comes on Saturday at home against the Tennessee Titans. Of course, not much can be changed in the preseason aside from a team's readiness for the regular season to begin. Even then, a lot of key players will sit out to be cautious.

Cousins said that the starters are “not necessarily expecting to play” this Saturday, according to Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

“There are so many young players on our team who haven't played at U.S. Bank [Stadium] before, and I think it's important they get this experience,” Cousins said, via the Star Tribune.

Cousin said previously that the Vikings were approaching their plans on a weekly basis for preseason appearances. At 34 years old, it's wise to keep Cousins on the sideline until the real games begin.

The Vikings lost their first preseason game to the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 24-13. Nick Mullens and rookie Jaren Hall handled the quarterbacking duties for that game while Cousins and other key players like Jefferson, Alexander Mattison, Harrison Smith and Danielle Hunter didn’t play.

Rookie wideout Jordan Addison will be out due to a concussion but has proved himself to be a promising addition. The Vikings have other young players that will need playing time such as Hall, DeWayne McBride and Ivan Pace Jr.