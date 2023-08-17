The Minnesota Vikings revamped their receiving corps in the offseason, adding WR Jordan Addison in the first round of the NFL Draft after parting ways with long-time stalwart Adam Thielen. Justin Jefferson is now taking his leadership duty to heart, and working to support the rookie out of USC on and off the field.

“He's definitely soaking it in, definitely asking questions, just trying to be student of the game. Like I said before, I want him to lean on me whenever he needs it, no matter if it's football or off the field,” Jefferson told reporters at training camp, per the Vikings Twitter account.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Jefferson is certainly a player that all coaches want their rookies to embody, as the young superstar has nearly 5,000 receiving yards in just three years in the league. He earned AP Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2022 and the Vikings can only hope their new addition can come anywhere close to him.

Addison unfortunately entered the concussion protocol on Wednesday after a recent fall in practice. Minnesota will be without Addison for their second preseason contest, with head coach Kevin O'Connell saying the rookie could return as soon as Monday, depending on his recovery progression. They will take on the Tennessee Titans in game 2 on Saturday night, and will hope to get a look at some of their other young talents.

The Vikings are heading toward an interesting NFC North battle, with juggernaut Aaron Rodgers no longer leading the Packers to repeated titles. They won the title in 2022, and will look to repeat in a highly contested race. The Lions lead the charge with +145 odds, closely followed by Minnesota at +260. Both team's have a great deal of talent that can earn them wins, and the Vikes will rely on their electric young receivers to create separation and put up points.