Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was asked if he's ever going to see action in the 2023 NFL preseason during a recent appearance on the Dan Barreiro Show (KFAN),. To that, Cousin said that his chances of seeing the field in the remaining preseason games mostly hinge on how the team will do in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals.

“Yeah, I think we’re kind of week-to-week. I don’t think Kevin wants to be held down to anything. But the key is these joint practices with the Titans and Cardinals,” Cousins said (h/t Erick Strack of Minnesota Sports Fan. “That we get a lot out of those four days (two with each team). So, that’s really where the focus is. Those two practices each week have to be really strong to get the work we need. If we can get to the end of those practices and feel like we got what we needed out of them, I think that’s where Kevin [O’Connell] is heading.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Vikings are coming off a 24-13 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the preseason. Kirk Cousins did not play in that contest, with Minnesota opting to leave the quarterbacking duties in the hands of Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall. Mullens looked decent under center against the Seahawks, as he went 14 of 20 for 139 passing yards and a touchdown with zero turnovers and no sacks absorbed, while Hall completed just 6 of his 14 throws for 37 passing yards (0 TDs, 0 INTs, 2 sacks).

After meeting the Titans and the Cardinals in the preseason, Minnesota will put their 100 percent focus on preparing for their season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home on Sep. 10.