The Minnesota Vikings made the biggest splash in free agency with the signing of quarterback Kirk Cousins. However, that has not stopped them from going after another big fish on the market.

The Vikings played host to Richardson before subsequently signing him with the help of Cousins. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, head coach Mike Zimmer even referred to him as one of the most ‘disruptive’ players in the NFL:

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer calls Sheldon Richardson “one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the NFL” even though sack numbers didn’t show it. Says upgrading 3-tech was a need.

Richardson had gotten off to a stellar start to his career with the New York Jets. The former 13th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft even earned a trip to the Pro Bowl in just his second season after taking home Defensive Rookie of the Year honors the year before.

Unfortunately, it was not long before disciplinary issues within the team began to take a toll on his performance. As a result, he was traded Seattle Seahawks prior to the 2017 NFL season in exchange for Jermaine Kearse and a 2018 second-round pick. However, his woes did not stop there as Richardson recorded 44 tackles and just one sack in the 2017 campaign.

Fortunately, Zimmer is not bothered by Richardson’s modest numbers over the last two years. He instead seems to be enamored with what the former Pro Bowler can bring to his already formidable defense. That said, it will be interesting to see how Richardson adjusts to playing for his third team in three seasons.