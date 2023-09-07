The Minnesota Vikings are fresh off an encouraging 2022 campaign, and will be looking to make another jump forward with the 2023 season right around the corner. While the Vikings are making their final preparations for their season-opening bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, it looks like they managed to tie up some contract business right before the start of the season with Josh Metellus.

Metellus, who was a sixth-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has turned himself into a valuable contributor in the secondary for the Vikings. While he's only started in three games over the course of his career, Metellus has emerged as the team's third safety behind Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum. As a result of his hard work, he earned a nice payday to the tune of a two-year, $13 million extension from Minnesota.

Via Adam Schefter:

“The Vikings and safety Josh Metellus reached agreement on a two-year extension worth up to $13 million, including $6 million guaranteed, per source. The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.”

Metellus' numbers don't exactly jump off the page (42 tackles, 1 INT, 5 PD, 1 TFL) but it's clear he has carved out a role for himself on defense, and it's one that the Vikings feel strongly about employing him in. Metellus has gotten better with each passing season, and the Vikings are hoping he can continue to grow over the next few years. With a nice extension in tow here, look for Metellus to emerge in a bigger role in Minnesota's secondary throughout the 2023 campaign.