The Minnesota Vikings are reeling after their disappointing first-round playoff exit at the hands of the New York Giants. Following a disappointing showing, particularly on defense, the Vikings are making some significant changes to the coaching staff. The first move made by the organization was to part ways with Ed Donatell, firing their defensive coordinator after the Wild Card loss vs. the Giants, viaAdam Schefter.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell released a statement in which he thanked Donatell for his service but insisted it was “the right move for the future of our football team.”

Vikings fired their defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. pic.twitter.com/cKj9jQsZDe — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2023

O’Connell signed off in his statement by announcing the search for a new defensive coordinator would begin immediately as the Vikings “continue to build a championship standard.”

Donatell only spent one season as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator, joining the franchise alongside O’Connell, who was hired as head coach last offseason. Donatell’s defense struggled mightily throughout the season, ranking 31st in total yards surrendered, as opponents averaged 391.1 yards per game against the Vikings. Only the Lions were worse, surrendering 392.4 yards per game.

Additionally, only two teams surrendered more points this season than the Vikings, who allowed an average of 25.4 points per game. Only the Bears (27.4) and Cardinals (26.2) gave up more points per game. It’s not too difficult to see, based on those numbers, why the Vikings didn’t hesitate to show Donatell the exit door early into the offseason.

Prior to his stint with the Vikings, Ed Donatell served as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers (2000-03), Atlanta Falcons (2004-06), and Denver Broncos (2019-21).

It’s unclear who the Vikings have their sights set on in terms of their next defensive coordinator, and expect the team to take its time as it identifies the right coach to take over.