The Minnesota Vikings made a strong offense even better with their NFL Draft selection of USC wide receiver Jordan Addison on Thursday night. Footage released of Addison’s conversation with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell right as he was informed of the team’s intention to take him with the 23rd pick in the NFL Draft.

O’Connell revealed a promise he- presumably- made to Addison before the NFL Draft, per Matt Anderson on Twitter.

“I told you we’d get you! Somehow someway.”

O’Connell’s words to Addison seem to suggest that he’s been an NFL Draft target of theirs for some time.

In a pre-NFL Draft world filled with mixed messages and leaked stories, it had to feel good for Addison to hear this from the Vikings.

They wanted him and they got him.

It’s not surprising that Addison, who the Vikings hosted for a pre-NFL Draft visit, received this much interest from O’Connell and company.

The Vikings became increasingly more reliant on star wide receiver and 2022 Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson last season.

He was the only player last season to eclipse 1000-yards receiving- and the only player who came close, Adam Thielen, signed a free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers.

Clearly, another legitimate receiving threat was needed to take some of the pressure off of Jefferson.

Addison, who tallied over 3000 yards and 29 touchdowns in three college seasons, is a proven playmaker.

And the Vikings felt good enough about him to make a promise to him before the NFL Draft.

We’re going to get you.