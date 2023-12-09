Third-generation NFL coach Wes Phillips was arrested late Friday night in suburban Minneapolis.

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillip was arrested for misdemeanor DWI on Friday night in Minnesota. A former Los Angeles Rams coaching staff member, Phillips is the son of former NFL head coach Wade Phillips and grandson of another former NFL head coach, the late Bum Phillips.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert initially reported the story on a social media post early Saturday afternoon.

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night,” read a statement from the Vikings. “This morning, we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

According to ABC News, Phillips was arrested in suburban Minneapolis at approximately 11 PM. He was released at 1:26 AM after posting a $300 bond. He has a court appearance scheduled for December 21st.

44-year-old Phillips has been an NFL coach for 17 seasons, beginning as a quality control/offensive assistant during his father's tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. He is a 2001 graduate of UTEP, where he played quarterback. His only playing experience in professional football came during a one-year tenure with the San Diego Riptide of the AF2 Arena Football League.

The Vikings offense is ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards this season while ranking 28th in rushing. Their 364.1 yards per game are the 11th most in the NFL this season. The Vikings currently hold the sixth seed in the NFC playoff race.