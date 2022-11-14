Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

A week removed from blessing the world with a video of a shirtless Kirk Cousins wearing the Minnesota Vikings’ victory chain, Patrick Peterson took his turn in donning that piece of jewelry following the team’s 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on the road Sunday.

Patrick Peterson is wearing the chains this time. pic.twitter.com/F0tHk9aw18 — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) November 14, 2022

The Vikings outlasted Buffalo in a shootout that will be remembered for a long time. Cousins did not have the smoothest of performances to get rewarded the chain, as he completed just 30 of his 50 pass attempts for 357 passing yards and a touchdown against a pair of interceptions, but he will take a victory any way he can. As for Peterson, he definitely deserves to be the chain’s temporary owner. Against the high-powered Bills’ offense, the veteran cornerback put up a vintage performance, recording two interceptions to go with four total tackles. Those were the second and third picks of the season for Peterson, who is in his second season with the Vikings.

Peterson, who signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Vikings back in March, is one of the key figures of Minnesota’s defense that entered Week 10 ranked sixth in the NFL overall with a 2.87 percent defensive interception rate. Picking off Josh Allen twice is a tremendous boost for the Vikings’ stop unit that will next face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 at home.

Peterson would definitely love winning the right to wear the chains two weeks in a row, but given how stacked the Vikings’ roster is, it’s really hard to tell who will come up with the biggest game of them all on a weekly basis.