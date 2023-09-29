Future NFL Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski believes Kirk Cousins is nearing the end of his time with the Minnesota Vikings. The 0-3 Vikings face the Carolina Panthers, who are also 0-3, on Sunday. Gronkowski says Minnesota should trade Cousins to the New York Jets if they lose to Carolina and drop to 0-4.

“If for some reason the Vikings lose, Kirk Cousins should be shipped out 100-percent. He should be shipped out to the New York Jets,” Gronkowski said. “And why I think that makes sense is because it's the last year on his contract. Yes, you're going to get Aaron Rodgers back next year with the Jets. But they need to fix that quarterback position this year if they want to win some games, and it makes sense with having his contract expire after this year. He needs to be shipped to the Jets. It will make them competitive. It will be fun to watch (them) again.”

The NFL trade deadline is about a month away, and the Vikings season is looking bleak despite high expectations. Minnesota was favored to win the NFC North, but it now looks like they won't be contending for a playoff spot.

Despite losing the first three games, Cousins is actually off to a historic pace in terms of his passing totals. Through three games, he's thrown for 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns, completing nearly 70% of his throws. Cousins is a solid quarterback, but the Vikings know his limitations. He may not be with the team next year, so maybe it makes sense to move off of him now and draft a quarterback in the spring.