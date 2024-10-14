No, Sam Darnold won’t win the comeback player of the year in 2024 because of new guidelines by the Associated Press. But they got positive injury news on the Aaron Jones front. They also learned about an impending boost to the offensive line, according to a post on X by NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

“OL help on the way: The #Vikings have designated G Dalton Risner to return to practice off Injured Reserve.”

That’s great news for a team that has surprised everybody in the NFL with a 5-0 start.

Vikings OL Dalton Risner expected back soon

A second-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2019, Risner has been a fixture at the guard position. He started at least 15 games in all four of his seasons with the Broncos, and started 11 times with the Vikings in 2023.

The Vikings placed him on injured reserve in August because of a back issue. That means he had to miss the first four games of the regular season, but he seems to be ready to get back into the mix after five games and the Vikings bye week as the team designated him for a return to practice.

This move opens up his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. He may not be available for this week's game against the Lions, but his return is getting closer.

Another question is about the role Risner will have when he’s ready to go. Will the team slide him into the starting lineup in place of Ed Ingram at right guard? Among the 65 guards who have played at least 200 snaps this season, Ingram ranks 64th in pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus via Sports Illustrated. He's been charged with 17 pressures and three sacks allowed in five games. Those numbers seem poor enough to give Risner an open door.

What room do the Vikings have for Dalton Risner?

In the preseason, head coach Kevin O’Connell said Risner could be in the mix for an overall strong offensive unit, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We feel really fortunate to have the talented group around (the) quarterback position,” O’Connell said. “Both at the skill players, with Justin (Jefferson), Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson coming back and adding Aaron Jones was huge for us to pair with Ty Chandler.

“And then I think our offensive line has really been solidified obviously with the two tackles we have. We bring back Dalton Risner, who's going to compete like crazy at the guard spot with both (Ingram) and Blake Brandel. And then Garrett Bradbury has been Mr. Reliable for us in the middle. Anytime you're transitioning at the quarterback position, to have a veteran center to really drive that communication and make sure we're all on the same page. It's a good setup. ”

Risner joined the Vikings on a one-year deal after the season began in 2023. He took over the starting left guard role in the team's Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers. According to Pro Football Focus, Risner allowed 30 total pressures and zero sacks last season.