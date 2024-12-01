The Minnesota Vikings improved to 10-2 on Sunday with a comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 23-22 and quarterback Sam Darnold set a career first in the process.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN:

“Sam Darnold throws the first go-ahead touchdown in the final 2 minutes of Q4/OT in his career, and the defense holds to give the Vikings a 23-22 win over the Cardinals. They're 10-2 with home games upcoming against the Falcons and Bears.”

The first time Darnold has ever thrown a go-ahead TD that late in a game or overtime. Better late than never, right? The signal-caller has been a revelation for Minnesota this season after stepping in as QB1 when rookie JJ McCarthy suffered an injury before Week 1.

The 27-year-old has completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,717 yards and 21 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 12 games. On Sunday, he completed 21 of his 31 throws for 235 yards and two TDs. Justin Jefferson was his top target, reeling in seven grabs for 99 yards.

The Vikings trailed by 13 points but behind Darnold, clawed their way back. He found Aaron Jones for a TD with 1:13 left in the fourth to give Minnesota the lead for good.

They were actually outgained 406-273 in this contest but managed to get it done in the end. While no one could've predicted the Vikings would have one of the best records in the NFL right now, they're truly a scary team to play, having also won five in a row.

Darnold has definitely earned himself a nice payday in free agency next year. It's not expected that he'll be back in Minny, but the quarterback could be a nice addition for a variety of clubs after a career season where he's well on his way to taking the Vikings to the playoffs.

Minnesota is back in action next Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.