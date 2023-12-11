Minnesota Vikings defense performs epic celebration after making key fumble recovery against the Las Vegas Raiders

The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders have engaged in an epic defensive struggle that was scoreless well into the fourth quarter. One of the reasons that Minnesota was able to keep the Raiders off the scoreboard was a fumble recovery deep inside of Minnesota territory in the third quarter. On the play, Raiders wideout Hunter Renfrow lost the ball after taking a big hit from Minnesota defensive back Josh Metellus. The ball was recovered by fellow Vikings defensive back Mekhi Blackmon at the Minnesota 16.

The #Vikings defense just gave us a keg stand celebration 😂😂pic.twitter.com/1c5AM6ByWO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 10, 2023

After the play, the Vikings defense ran to the end zone as a group and celebrated. To say that the party in the end zone was an original is quite the understatement. The defense celebrated in the form of a keg stand, with Blackmon playing the key role by letting his teammates stand him up in an upside down manner.

The Vikings were not able to take advantage of that turnover and move the ball. They were forced to punt at the conclusion of that possession. The same result followed on the two possessions that followed. As a result of their sedentary offense, head coach Kevin O'Connell made a change at the quarterback position. He benched Josh Dobbs and inserted Nick Mullens under center.

The new quarterback completed his first pass for 26 yards. However, the Vikings could not do anything else on the possession and were forced to punt once again.

The Vikings won the game 3-0 on a late 36-yard field goal by Greg Joseph. However, the keg stand may be the indelible memory from this game.