Justin Jefferson was forced to leave the Vikings' Week 14 contest against the Raiders after taking a brutal shot to his chest.

The Minnesota Vikings were finally able to see Justin Jefferson make his injury return against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. However, that return was short-lived as Jefferson was forced out of the game.

The Vikings star wide receiver took a huge hit to the midsection after catching a pass. Jefferson was removed from the game and was initially labeled as questionable to return with a chest injury. The star was then ruled out and transported to a local hospital out of precaution, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson makes a special play then takes a big shot. Jefferson left the game and went back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/7oNr8xKitB — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 10, 2023

Jefferson had been out of action since suffering a knee injury in Week 5. For a Vikings team that has been hit hard by the injury bug, Jefferson's return was a sign of the tides changing. However, now he's out again.

Before going down with his injury, Jefferson had caught two passes for 27 yards. He still leads Minnesota in receiving, though. The Vikings will now hope Jefferson can make his return sooner rather than later.

The wide receiver is one of the best in the NFL and the key to Minnesota's offensive success. Upon his return in Week 14, Jefferson was looking to build off of his 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns. Despite missing most of the season, he ranks third, just behind TJ Hockenson and Jordan Addison in all three categories on the team.

Minnesota is back in the playoff hunt, but earning a victory becomes much tougher for the Vikings with Justin Jefferson off the field. Another long-term injury could spell doom for the franchise.