This probably isn’t what Minnesota Vikings coaches meant by film study. But safeties Josh Metellus and Camryn Bynum continued their choreographed, movie-themed interception celebrations in the Vikings' Week 15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. This time the defensive back duo recreated the dance from 2004’s White Chicks.

While it’s fun to imagine Metellus and Bynum flawlessly executing a 20-second impromptu homage to the film on Sunday, they clearly put some effort into the celebration. The rehearsal process for the dance was intense. And fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the work that went into celebrating, via Fox Sports NFL on X.

Early in the second quarter Sunday, Metellus picked off Kirk Cousins on a pass intended for Drake London – one of two interceptions thrown by the veteran QB on the day. After the turnover, the Vikings’ entire defense trotted to the end zone and the duo kicked off their rendition of the dance from White Chicks, which quickly went viral.

This actually isn’t the first time Bynum and Metellus have teamed up for an elaborate, movie-themed interception celebration dance this season. Back in Week 5, the Vikings hosted the New York Jets for a home game in London and Bynum snagged a pass from Aaron Rodgers late in the first quarter.

After making their way to the end zone, Metellus and Bynum pulled off the handshake dance from 1998’s The Parent Trap. This celebration also went viral. People enjoyed the choreography so much, it’s easy to forget that Rodgers threw interceptions on back-to-back possessions as Andrew Van Ginkel had just given the Vikings a 10-0 lead with a 63-yard pick six.

As it turns out, the duo was dancing on Robert Saleh's grave. After the Vikings beat New York 23-17, Jets owner Woody Johnson fired Saleh. Bynum and Metellus’ most recent collaboration took place in a 42-21 beatdown of the Falcons, in which Slingin’ Sammy Darnold lit up Atlanta with 347 yards and five touchdown passes.

Wideouts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison both had sensational games, becoming just the second pair of receivers to each have 100+ yards and two touchdowns in a game for the Vikings. Jefferson also made NFL history as the first player to pass 7,000 receiving yards in his first five seasons.

As the Vikings keep winning, expect the celebrations to become more elaborate. With the Week 14 victory, Minnesota improved to 11-2. However, that’s only good enough for second place in the highly competitive NFC North, where the division-leading Detroit Lions are now 12-1. The Vikings take on the 4-9 Chicago Bears at home in Week 15.