The Minnesota Vikings have shockingly had a lot to celebrate early in the 2024 season, including a two-interception first half against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets in London on Oct. 6. After the second forced turnover of the game by cornerback Camryn Bynum, the veteran used an iconic dance to celebrate with teammate Josh Metellus.

Following the turnover, Bynum and Metellus rushed to the far end zone with the ball and mimicked Lindsay Lohan's famed ‘Parent Trap' handshake dance from the 1998 film The Parent Trap. Carolina Panthers reporter Kassidy Hill paralleled a clip of the dance from the broadcast with the original movie scene on TikTok, furthering the moment's viral attraction.

Bynum followed edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel in picking off the former MVP quarterback in the first half. Van Ginkel turned his into a 63-yard interception returned for a score, the only touchdown of the first half.

Through the first three quarters, both offenses have struggled against the opposing defenses in London. Both teams have been additionally hurt by injuries with Rodgers, Sauce Gardner and Aaron Jones all receiving medical attention during the game.

Vikings defense dominating the Jets early in London

In the first London game of the 2024 season, fans in attendance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would need to be lovers of defense to enjoy the game. Neither offense has had much success in the game, though the Vikings' defense has been more impactful, scoring the only touchdown of the game.

On top of Van Ginkel's score, Rodgers' former NFC North rivals have sacked him twice through three quarters and pressured him on nearly every drop back. On one hit in the third quarter, the 40-year-old stayed down holding his back but came back two plays later after a roughing the kicker penalty kept the Jets' drive alive.

At halftime, Rodgers was held to under 100 passing yards with no scores and two interceptions with no support in the run game. Running back Breece Hall had under 10 rushing yards in the first half with rookie Braelon Allen not able to generate much of anything behind him.