The 2023 NFL Draft has continued to shatter records.

The Vikings helped break a notable NFL Draft record on Saturday. The reigning NFC North champions selected former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall with the No. 164 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hall became the fourth quarterback to be selected in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft, and he is set to join a Vikings quarterbacks group that includes starter Kirk Cousins and backup Nick Mullens.

As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a total of 12 quarterbacks have already been taken off the board in the draft, which is a new record in the Common Draft Era (1967).

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

And with BYU QB Jaren Hall going to the Vikings at No. 164 in round five, 12 QBs have been drafted in the first five rounds, a new record for the Common Draft Era. https://t.co/kV8FIvelQU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2023

Three out of the first four players taken in the 2023 NFL Draft are quarterbacks, including Carolina Panthers passer Bryce Young, who became the first Alabama player ever to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in an NFL Draft in the Common Draft Era (1967).

Multiple notable quarterbacks are still available in this year’s NFL Draft, including Max Duggan, who is coming off a four-year run at TCU. He bolstered his NFL Draft stock in the 2022 season, as he finished in second place in the voting for the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor and led the Horned Frogs to an appearance in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game.