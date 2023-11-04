Vince Carter is a former American basketball player and current analyst. Let's look at Vince Carter's net worth in 2023.

People forget how good Carter was during the early portions of his career. He was a seven-time All-Star and one of the faces of the sport in the early 2000s. Vince Carter's net worth in 2023 sits at about $110 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Vince Carter was born on Jan. 26, 1977, in Daytona Beach, Fla. He attended Mainland High School and was a standout in many sports.

He played football as a quarterback until a broken wrist caused him to begin playing volleyball. Bethune-Cookman University also extended a saxophone scholarship to Carter.

Unsurprisingly, his best sport was basketball. He led Mainland's basketball team to its first Class 6A state title in 56 years. On Jan. 31, 2012, he was recognized among the 35 Greatest McDonald's All-Americans.

In his senior year, he averaged 22 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 blocks per game. Over 77 schools called for Carter's services, but he ultimately chose North Carolina.

Vince Carter's early career

Carter played three seasons under Dean Smith and Bill Guthridge for the University of North Carolina. He was a member of the “six starters” system under Guthridge, along with Antawn Jamison, Shammond Williams, Ed Cota, Ademola Okulaja, and Makhtar N'Diaye.

During his sophomore and junior seasons, Carter helped North Carolina to consecutive ACC men's basketball tournament titles and Final Four appearances. He was Second Team All-American, First Team All-ACC, and ACC All-Defensive team. In May 1998, Carter declared for the 1998 NBA draft.

The Golden State Warriors drafted Carter with the fifth overall pick in the 1998 NBA draft but immediately traded him to the Toronto Raptors for former teammate Antawn Jamison. Carter was an integral part of the Raptors in his first few seasons, leading the team to its first playoff appearance in 2000.

He led the team to 47 wins and their first playoff series win in 2001. In 2000, he earned his first all-star appearance and was on the All-NBA Third Team. The most memorable moment from that year was his 2000 NBA All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest win.

Carter averaged a career-high 27.6 points per game in 2000-01, leading him to a massive contract extension in the offseason. The Raptors signed Carter to a six-year extension worth $94 million. Carter's career in Toronto took a turn after that, as he struggled with injuries.

Vince Carter leaves Canada

The Raptors were going through an overhaul during the 2004 offseason. The entire coaching staff was let go, and Carter's name was swirling in trade rumors. On Dec. 17, 2004, the New Jersey Nets acquired Carter for three players and two first-round draft picks.

In his first game back in Toronto, Carter was sadly booed and jeered every time he touched the ball. It wasn't until a 2014 video tribute during the Raptors' 20th anniversary celebration that fans finally gave Carter an ovation for his services to the team. “It was a great feeling. I couldn't write it any better,” Carter said afterward to ESPN.

Carter was a valued player with the New Jersey Nets, averaging 23.6 points per game over his five seasons. He fixed his injury concerns, missing only 11 games in his four full seasons.

In July 2007, Carter re-signed with the Nets for four years at $61.8 million. From 2000 to 2007, Carter made seven straight All-Star Games.

On June 25, 2009, the Orlando Magic acquired Carter as Dwight Howard's sidekick. This was about the time he started dating his future wife, Sondi Carter. He helped the team make it to the Eastern Conference Finals but fell to the Boston Celtics in six games.

The following season, the Magic traded Carter to the Phoenix Suns. He only lasted one year with the team, as Phoenix waived his contract on Dec. 9, 2011, meaning they only had to pay him $4 million of the $18 million he was due for the season.

Vince Carter's rollercoaster of a career

Vince Carter turns 43 today 🎂 🔺 1st player to play in 4 different decades (1990, 2000, 2010 and 2020)

🔺 8x All-Star

🔺 Rookie of the Year

🔺 2000 NBA Dunk Contest Champion pic.twitter.com/nTnbktWphe — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

Carter ended up playing 22 seasons in the NBA. He became the fifth player in NBA history to play at least 1,5000 games. He is also the only player in NBA history to play in four different decades.

Carter played his final game on March 11, 2020, against the New York Knicks, as the COVID-19 pandemic ended his season early. According to Spotrac, this was Carter's contract history after he left the Phoenix Suns:

Team Years Contract Average Dallas Mavericks 2011-2013 3 years / $9.27 million $3.1 million Memphis Grizzlies 2014-2016 3 years / $12.27 million $4.1 million Sacramento Kings 2017 1 year / $8 million $8 million Atlanta Hawks 2018 1 year / $2.39 million $2.39 million Atlanta Hawks 2019-2020 1 year / $2.6 million $2.6 million

Carter made a total of $171,885,974 during his 22-year career.

Vince Carter's other endeavors

Carter signed a sponsorship deal with Puma before his first NBA season. He wasn't a fan of the shoes, so he signed with Nike as a signature athlete before the 2000 Summer Olympics. He was the face of the Nike Shox shoe line.

On Sept. 17, 2020, ESPN announced that Carter signed a multiyear contract to be a college basketball and NBA analyst. During the 2023 offseason, Carter was let go from ESPN after a series of high-profile layoffs. Sports Illustrated reported that Carter will join the YES Network as a part-time Nets analyst for the 2023-24 season.

Vinsanity has been running wild in the NBA for four decades. It will be interesting to see if he will make a mark as an analyst. Nevertheless, was Vince Carter's net worth in 2023 a surprise?