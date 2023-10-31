Vince Carter's wife is Sondi Carter. Vince Carter stood out at the University of North Carolina from 1995-98. He won consecutive ACC men's basketball tournament titles and Final Four appearances. In 1998, Carter was a second-team All-American, First-Team All-ACC, and Coaches ACC All-Defensive Team.

The Golden State Warriors drafted Carter with the fifth overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft but immediately traded him to the Toronto Raptors for Antawn Jamison. Carter won NBA Rookie of the Year in 1999 and was an eight-time All-Star.

He may be most known for his Slam Dunk Contest title in 2000. His longevity was his defining feature, becoming the only player in NBA history to appear in a game in four decades.

He is also one of six players in league history to record 24,000 points, 6,000 rebounds, 2,500 assists, 1,000 steals, and 1,000 3-point field goals. However, we are going to get know Vince Carter's wife Sondi Carter.

Who is Sondi Carter?

Sondi earned a major in psychology from the University of Maryland. After earning her bachelor's degree, Sondi attended Columbia University for a Master of Science degree.

She is now a certified fitness trainer, credentialed with the National Academy of Sports Medicine. According to her bio on Share Care, she holds a CPR/AED certification through the American Heart Association.

She is an experienced counselor and trainer of “individuals of all shapes, sizes, and fitness levels.” Before her fitness trainer career, she was a competitive gymnast.

She had a nutrition internship at Altheus Health and Performance Centre in Westchester County, N.Y. She has “experienced firsthand the benefits of proper diet and exercise” and is a “strong believer in the integrated approach to enhanced health and well-being.”

Vince Carter, Sondi Carter's relationship

The couple has kept their relationship private for most of its duration. It is unknown when they started dating, but Sondi's Facebook profile says she has been in a relationship since June 21, 2009.

Vince and Sondi have two children, a son named Vincent Jr. and a daughter. Vince had a child from his previous marriage, Kai Michelle Carter. Kai turned 17 this year and lives with her mother and stepfather.

Carters' scary home invasion incident

911 Audio of Vince Carter’s wife terrified as she and her kids hide in a closet while an armed burglar ransacked their Buckhead home https://t.co/Uedb8a2phm pic.twitter.com/yWyGC7kMdO — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) June 24, 2022

Vince and Sondi were finally in the news for the wrong reason on June 19, 2022. The leaked audio of a 911 call shows Sondi saying, “Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Please, Lord, help me. Please, God, help me.” Then, we assume she was speaking to her children when she said, “Don't make a sound.”

The call lasted 10 minutes, and she was adamant that authorities needed to hurry up. Sondi and her children hid in a closet as burglars broke into the couple's home.

The suspects fled in an SUV before they were apprehended, but no one was injured. Vince estimated that close to $100,000 was taken during the incident.

Sondi Carter told police she was in bed with her two sons when she heard loud noises coming from out front at 11:50 p.m., according to the report. She grabbed her sons and hid in their bedroom closet while listening to the suspects run upstairs and rummage through the family's belongings in various rooms.

Police officers arrived shortly after and found $16,100 worth of $100 bills spilled onto the ground outside the gated home. The recovered money, however, was just a sliver of the $100,000 missing from a brown bag Vince Carter kept in the master bedroom closet, the former Hawks player who retired in 2020 told police.

Unfortunately, the only things we know about Sondi are this unfortunate incident, but the couple likes to keep things private. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Vince Carter's wife Sondi Carter.