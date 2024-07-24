Cristiano Ronaldo is earning double that of Neymar, as the top 10 salaries in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) have been disclosed ahead of the 2024-25 season, reported by GOAL.

Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in January 2023 was a landmark event for the Saudi Pro League. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star's transition to the Middle East kicked off a trend of high-profile signings. Despite not leading Al-Nassr to a league championship in his two seasons there, Ronaldo's incredible 50-goal tally in the 2023-24 campaign underscores his value. Every euro spent on him seems justified, even without considering his massive commercial appeal as a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

According to Capology, Ronaldo is the highest-paid player in the Saudi Pro League, pocketing an astonishing €200 million annually. This figure is twice as much as the league's second-highest earners, Neymar and Karim Benzema, who each earn €100 million. Following them is former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez, earning €52.5 million annually.

These significant salaries highlight the Saudi Pro League's ambition to attract top football talent. By securing some of the biggest names in football, the SPL aims to elevate its status on the global stage and compete with the top European leagues.

The salary gap between Ronaldo and other top earners in the league is striking. Neymar, who joined Al-Hilal, and Benzema, now with Al-Ittihad, both draw impressive salaries, but their earnings are still only half of what Ronaldo makes. This disparity underscores Ronaldo's unparalleled marketability and on-field contributions.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo



As the 2024-25 season approaches, the Saudi Pro League continues to make headlines with potential high-profile signings. Rumors abound about players like Casemiro, Ederson, Alisson Becker, and Kevin De Bruyne considering moves to Saudi Arabia. These potential transfers would further bolster the league’s reputation and competitiveness.

The SPL's strategy is clear: by offering lucrative contracts, they aim to attract top talent and increase the league's global visibility. This approach not only boosts the quality of football played but also enhances the league's commercial prospects.

Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking salary at Al-Nassr sets a new benchmark in the Saudi Pro League and highlights the league's aggressive push to become a premier destination for elite footballers. With more top players potentially joining the SPL, the 2024-25 season promises to be one of the most exciting yet, not just for fans in the Middle East, but for football enthusiasts around the world. As the league continues to grow, it will be fascinating to see how these high-profile signings impact the SPL's competitive landscape and global standing.