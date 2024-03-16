Benedict College and Virgina State are set to face off in the latest edition of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. Both teams were announced as participants earlier this week by the organization. The game between the two institutions marks the third consecutive season where a CIAA team faces off against an SIAC team.
“The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic weekend is the premier showcase for all of Northeast Ohio to celebrate the excellence that resides at America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Pro Football Hall of Fame Chief Relationship Officer Adrian Allison said of the matchup in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Benedict College and Virginia State University’s students, staff, alumni, and fans as we honor the legacies of the members of the Black College Football Hall of Fame. This year’s Classic, like the previous four, promises to be a fun-filled weekend capped by a championship-caliber football game.”
Virginia State and Benedict will enter the seasons on two different journies. Benedict reigned as the best HBCU football team in Division II under previous head coach Chennis Berry, as they had two undefeated regular seasons, won the SIAC Championship twice, and finished with the top seed in NCAA Super Region II headed into the Division II playoffs. Berry departed the program to succeed legendary head coach Buddy Pough at South Carolina State.
With Berry's departure, Benedict hired former West Florida offensive coordinator Ron Dickerson as the team's latest head coach. Dickerson looks to continue the success that the Tigers enjoyed under Berry and make a deep run in the playoffs. His first season will start in Canton, Ohio against a tough Trojan team.
Meanwhile, Virginia State enters the contest after having a phenomenal season in their own right in the CIAA. The Trojans started the season with a compelling upset victory over in-state MEAC rival Norfolk State last year and went on an amazing run, winning six straight games and looking like the definitive favorite to win the conference. However, they suffered a late-season upset against Elizabeth City and ultimately lost their final game to rival Virginia Union. Virginia Union went on to win the CIAA Championship and secure a spot in the playoffs.
Nine Trojans players are returning after earning all-conference honors across the first, second, and rookie teams. Now, they aim to replicate their achievements while altering the results of their late-season defeats from last year.
The teams will face off on Sunday, September 1st at 4 PM EST. The matchup will be broadcast on NFL Network.